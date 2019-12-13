UNICEF Albania Earthquake Situation Report # 3
Highlights
- Following the major earthquake on 26 November, government sources estimate that about 14,000 inhabitants have been displaced, of which about 60% have been accommodated in tents and 40% in hotels. Hundreds of buildings have been seriously damaged, while many more sustained moderate damage. Durreës, Tirana and Lezha municipalities were most affected while Vore, Shijak, Kruje, Mirdites, Kurbin, Kavaja and Kamza were also impacted.
- Over 700 children have benefited from the UNICEF emergency response intervention, mainly through 6 Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and 4 Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS).
- UNICEF is co-leading the Education Working Group (WG), Child Protection Sub-WG, and Humanitarian Cash Transfers (HCT) WG along with its key partners, and is an active member of the Health WG, which includes nutrition.
- UNICEF has deployed an Emergency Specialist and Child Protection in Emergency Expert (CPiE) to Albania to support UNICEF response operation.
Situation in Numbers
52 (including 6 children)
# of human casualties
2,000
# of people injured
30,000
# of people directly affected
14,000
# of people displaced
36
# of school severely damaged
24
# of health institutions severely damaged
UNICEF requires: $ 2,850,000
Education: $ 250,000
Child Protection: $ 500,000
Humanitarian Case Transfer:
$ 2,000,000
Child Vulnerability Assessment:
$ 100,000
Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs
- On November 26, 2019, an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck at 03:54 a.m., 34 kilometers northwest of Tirana, Albania’s capital. The earthquake caused significant damage in Durrës, Tirana and Lezha municipalities. The other affected areas include Vore, Shijak, Kruje, Mirdites, Kurbin, Kavaja and Kamza.
- A total of 1,600 aftershocks have been felt since November 26th, including the largest of 5.3 magnitude on November 27, 2019. This is expected to continue in the next few weeks.
- Immediate assistance has been provided during the emergency phase by the local authorities and international partners, such as EU-ECHO, UN, Red Cross and IFRC and others.
- Damage assessment of buildings in the affected areas remains for the GoA number one priority. EU Civil Protection Team, UN and UNDAC, in cooperation with representatives of the Albanian government, has dispatched international structural engineers along with Albanian engineers, to the field for damage assessment.