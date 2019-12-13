UNICEF Albania Earthquake Situation Report # 3

Highlights

Following the major earthquake on 26 November, government sources estimate that about 14,000 inhabitants have been displaced, of which about 60% have been accommodated in tents and 40% in hotels. Hundreds of buildings have been seriously damaged, while many more sustained moderate damage. Durreës, Tirana and Lezha municipalities were most affected while Vore, Shijak, Kruje, Mirdites, Kurbin, Kavaja and Kamza were also impacted.

Over 700 children have benefited from the UNICEF emergency response intervention, mainly through 6 Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and 4 Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS).

UNICEF is co-leading the Education Working Group (WG), Child Protection Sub-WG, and Humanitarian Cash Transfers (HCT) WG along with its key partners, and is an active member of the Health WG, which includes nutrition.

UNICEF has deployed an Emergency Specialist and Child Protection in Emergency Expert (CPiE) to Albania to support UNICEF response operation.

Situation in Numbers

52 (including 6 children)

# of human casualties

2,000

# of people injured

30,000

# of people directly affected

14,000

# of people displaced

36

# of school severely damaged

24

# of health institutions severely damaged

UNICEF requires: $ 2,850,000

Education: $ 250,000

Child Protection: $ 500,000

Humanitarian Case Transfer:

$ 2,000,000

Child Vulnerability Assessment:

$ 100,000

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs