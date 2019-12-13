13 Dec 2019

UNICEF Albania Earthquake Situation Report # 3

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 13 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (662.55 KB)

Highlights

  • Following the major earthquake on 26 November, government sources estimate that about 14,000 inhabitants have been displaced, of which about 60% have been accommodated in tents and 40% in hotels. Hundreds of buildings have been seriously damaged, while many more sustained moderate damage. Durreës, Tirana and Lezha municipalities were most affected while Vore, Shijak, Kruje, Mirdites, Kurbin, Kavaja and Kamza were also impacted.
  • Over 700 children have benefited from the UNICEF emergency response intervention, mainly through 6 Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) and 4 Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS).
  • UNICEF is co-leading the Education Working Group (WG), Child Protection Sub-WG, and Humanitarian Cash Transfers (HCT) WG along with its key partners, and is an active member of the Health WG, which includes nutrition.
  • UNICEF has deployed an Emergency Specialist and Child Protection in Emergency Expert (CPiE) to Albania to support UNICEF response operation.

Situation in Numbers
52 (including 6 children)
# of human casualties
2,000
# of people injured
30,000
# of people directly affected
14,000
# of people displaced
36
# of school severely damaged
24
# of health institutions severely damaged
UNICEF requires: $ 2,850,000
Education: $ 250,000
Child Protection: $ 500,000
Humanitarian Case Transfer:
$ 2,000,000
Child Vulnerability Assessment:
$ 100,000

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

  • On November 26, 2019, an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck at 03:54 a.m., 34 kilometers northwest of Tirana, Albania’s capital. The earthquake caused significant damage in Durrës, Tirana and Lezha municipalities. The other affected areas include Vore, Shijak, Kruje, Mirdites, Kurbin, Kavaja and Kamza.
  • A total of 1,600 aftershocks have been felt since November 26th, including the largest of 5.3 magnitude on November 27, 2019. This is expected to continue in the next few weeks.
  • Immediate assistance has been provided during the emergency phase by the local authorities and international partners, such as EU-ECHO, UN, Red Cross and IFRC and others.
  • Damage assessment of buildings in the affected areas remains for the GoA number one priority. EU Civil Protection Team, UN and UNDAC, in cooperation with representatives of the Albanian government, has dispatched international structural engineers along with Albanian engineers, to the field for damage assessment.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.