UN Albania COVID-19 socio-economic recovery & response plan (July 8, 2020)

Introduction

The present plan sets out the United Nations (UN) consolidated socio-economic recovery and response plan, which complements the Government of Albania National Response Plan and the National Strategic Preparedness & Response Plan (SPRP), issued in February 2020 and updated in May 2020.

COVID-19 has the potential to cause three waves of morbidity and mortality: the first is due the disease itself; the second to the inability of health systems to maintain health services1, and the third is due to increased levels of unemployment, poverty, economic repercussions, disruption to social services and social systems, and increasing inequalities. Based on current evidence, the most plausible scenario for the evolution of the pandemic may involve recurring epidemic waves interspersed with periods of lower-level transmission2. The challenge for the government and the health system in a recurring epidemic wave scenario with compounding waves of mortality and morbidity is to remain ready to provide the full range of services needed to prevent, diagnose, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients, while providing the full spectrum of health services and strengthen its health system towards Universal Health Coverage. This requires a dual track health system response which will test many countries3. In addition, it is imperative to plan and implement well-coordinated social and economic measures, responses and strategies that reduce the negative far-reaching socioeconomic impact of the pandemic on people, the economy, social systems and local delivery of services.

The UN Recovery and Response Plan will support the government in its recovery across five pillars, namely, health response and systems strengthening, pro-poor social systems, resilient economies, macro-economic and fiscal management, and social cohesion and community resilience. It takes guidance from the UN framework for the immediate socio-economic response to COVID-19, and is anchored in the core objectives and principles of saving lives, and protecting people’s rights during the pandemic with a focus on the most vulnerable groups, and people who risk being left behind.

Implementation of this Plan requires contextualizing and adapting to the COVID-19 situation, and will involve the following steps:

Health First: Strengthening public health, and the health and social system from emergency to recovery. This can be accomplished by:

● maintaining COVID 19 preparedness and response; ensuring safe delivery of health services and strengthening the health system towards Universal Health Coverage.

Strengthen and expand resilient and propoor social protection systems reducing poverty and inequality and supporting inclusive and sustainable growth. This can be accomplished by:

● A comprehensive and shock-responsive social protection system is established that protects people’s lives and livelihoods and mitigates adverse economic consequences during the crisis and in the recovery period.

● Vulnerable women, men, girls, boys and children who risk being left behind are supported to continue to access social support services (including education, social care, violence prevention and child protection) even in the new circumstances created by COVID 19.