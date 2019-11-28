28 Nov 2019

Turkish Red Crescent: Albania Earthquake Response (27.11.2019)

from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 27 Nov 2019
Download PDF (6.71 MB)

GENERAL SITUATION

In the early hours of the 26th of November, Albania was struck by a 6.2 magnitude earthquake of the port city of Durres, about 36 kilometers (22 miles) from the capital Tirana.

The latest reports show at least 23 people have lost their lives, hundreds injured, several missing cases and material damage. Search & rescue efforts are ongoing by rescue teams for those still trapped and missing. According to officials, 42 survivors have been extracted from the ruins. Hundreds of people spent the night at tents or cars fearing aftershocks. The government has declared Wednesday a day of mourning for the victims while schools are suspended for two days, and the football federation has canceled all scheduled matches this week.

