TİKA Provides Seed Support to Needy Families in Albania

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provides seed aid to 50 needy families in Albania.

In Vişne village around the capital Tirana, the families of orphan children were provided seeds for corn, clover, beans, as well as chemical fertilizer.

The handover ceremony was attended by TİKA’s Tirana Coordinator Emine Gizem Başkan, as well as representatives and officials from the Alternative of the Future Foundation (ALSAR), which provides aid for orphan children.

Festime Şkreta, one of the village residents, made a statement to an AA reporter, saying that Turkey has always supported needy families.

Having recorded that they have always held TİKA's support dearly, Şkreta said: "We always request help. Turkey has always stood by us and supported us. I'd like to express my gratitude to the Turkish government for their support. They have stood by us since the earthquake."

Having underlined that Turkey has stood by them during every challenge, Florenc Muça said: "I'd like to thank the Turkish government for their help. They are here for us in each challenge."