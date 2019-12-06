06 Dec 2019

TİKA Continues to Help Earthquake Victims in Albania to Get Back on Their Feet

Report
from Government of Turkey
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original

Promptly distributing food packages and blankets to those in need in Thumane and Durres, two cities hardest hit by the earthquake in Albania, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) continues to support the Albanian people.

The day after the earthquake, 1500 food packages and 1500 blankets have been distributed to those in need in the cities of Durres, Thumane, Fushë-Krujë, Kavajë, Tirana, and Shijak. The local authorities in the cities of Fushë-Krujë, Kavajë, and Shijak thanked TİKA, which was first to arrive and help the earthquake victims.

On the first day, 500 tents and 500 food packages, which were supplied by TİKA, have been promptly distributed to those in need in the cities of Durres and Thumane. During the distribution of tents and food packages in Thumane, Prime Minister Edi Rama, who was visiting the disaster area, thanked TİKA and Turkey.

Continuing to help those in need the day after the earthquake, TİKA distributed food packages and blankets to 1500 families in Durres, Thumane, and Kavajë and to the Romani people in Fushë-Krujë, who did not receive any aid. TİKA has also helped 500 families, especially the Romani people, in Tirana who did not receive any aid and were in need.

The villages and residential areas outside Durres and Thumane could not receive sufficient aid. It is stated that there is a great need for tents, blankets, food, water, and clothing in Preza, Gjiri i Lalzit, Kepi i Rodonit, Vorë, Shijak, Maminas, Sukth, Bubq, Nikël, Fushë-Krujë, and surrounding areas. Here, a large number of people stay out of their homes due to the collapses and cracks. In Tirana, most families left their homes due to the visible cracks on the buildings.

TİKA continues its efforts to distribute emergency supplies to those in need in the cities of Krujë, Lezhë, Pezë, Tirana, and Laç as soon as possible in order to help the Albanian people to get back on their feet. 1000 food packages and 1000 blankets will be distributed to those in need in other cities on Friday and Saturday.

