02 Dec 2019

The State of Qatar urgently responds to Albania earthquake victims

Report
from Qatar Fund for Development
Published on 01 Dec 2019 View Original

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in cooperation with Qatar Charity, responded urgently to the earthquake that struck several cities including Durres, Fura and Kavaya in Albania. Relief items such as beds, blankets, hot meals and food baskets, as well as winter blankets and winter clothes, were distributed to the earthquake victims.

Qatar’s Ambassador to Albania, HE Mr. Hamad bin Ali Al Marri, met with Mrs. Valbona Sako, Mayor of Durres Governorate, who thanked the State of Qatar and Qatar Charity for the support provided to the Republic of Albania.

The 6.4-magnitude earthquake killed more than 30 people and injured hundreds. This, in addition to material losses, destruction of buildings and roads, damage to infrastructure and electricity cuts, which will make it difficult to conduct relief operations, particularly in hospitals.

These are in addition to the affected victims who are in desperate need of aid, and the number of missing persons.

This urgent relief comes as support from the Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Charity as part of the vital role played by the State of Qatar to help those affected by disasters around the world.

The foremost primary goal of this relief is to help the victims of the earthquake to overcome this humanitarian crisis with the least possible losses and to mitigate the impact of the disaster which led to the death of families, and the displacement of thousands due to the continued aftershocks of the earthquake

