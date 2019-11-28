28 Nov 2019

Search for survivors continues after deadly Albania quake

Report
from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original

Rescue teams in Albania scrambled through mountains of rubble on November 28 in the hope of finding survivors of a powerful earthquake that claimed at least 40 lives.

Hundreds of people were preparing to spend a third night outside, sleeping in cars or in tents erected by charities, after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake -- the strongest in decades -- struck early on November 26 northwest of the capital, Tirana.

The quake, which was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, razed buildings to the ground in the port city of Durres and the northern town of Thumane, trapping dozens of people.

Sixteen of the fatalities occurred in Durres and 23 in Thumane, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the quake claimed one life in the region of Lac.

More than 650 people were also injured.

Dozens of people have been safely rescued.

Rescue efforts were halted in Thumane, where the Defense Ministry said no more people were missing.

In Durres, Albanian and international teams continue to work to shovel away slabs of collapsed apartments and search beneath the wreckage using dogs and special cameras.

"There may be hope for up to eight or 10 days" for victims to live after an earthquake, AFP quoted a French rescuer, Captain Joel Leroy, as saying in Durres.

Festivities planned for Albania's Independence Day celebrations on November 28-29 have been canceled.

Quakes are common in the Balkan region, which lies close to a fault line between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates.

In 1979, a quake hit Albania and neighboring Montenegro, claiming more than 130 lives.

Based on reporting by AFP, dpa, and RFE/RL’s Balkan Service

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:
© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.