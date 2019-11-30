30 Nov 2019

ROK Government Decides to Extend 300,000 USD in Humanitarian Assistance to Earthquake-hit Albania

Report
from Government of the Republic of Korea
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
  1. The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) will extend 300,000 USD in humanitarian assistance to the Republic of Albania which has suffered casualties and property damage caused by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake on November 26.
  • The earthquake has left about 30 people dead and about 700 injured (as of November 27).
  1. As a responsible member of the international community, the ROK government will continue to expand humanitarian assistance to join global efforts to help countries and people to overcome losses from natural disasters.

