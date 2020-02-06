Release of the Post Disaster Needs assessment for Albania recovery

The Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) following the earthquake that hit Albania on 26 November 2019 was released today to serve as the basis for mobilising the donor community for the recovery phase. The assessment prepared jointly by the Government of Albania, the European Union, the United Nations and the World Bank, reveals that the total effects of the disaster in the eleven affected municipalities amount to over 980 million EUR.

Most of the damages are recorded in the housing sector, followed by the productive sector (such as business and tourism, agriculture, and cultural heritage), and the education sector. In order to address the effects of the damage and the revenue lost as a result of the earthquake, the assessment concluded that nearly 1.08 billion EUR would be needed across all sectors for recovery. Sectors reflecting the greatest needs are housing, representing almost 76% of all needs, followed by education and infrastructure.

The European Commission will host a donors’ conference on 17 February in Brussels to provide the international community with the opportunity to announce their support, help the Albanian institutions manage the impact of this earthquake, and build resilience to future natural disasters. Earmarking of contributions can either be by sector or by geographical coverage. Contributions can be made to any of the sectors identified in the PDNA and can be at national or local level.

On 6 December, the Government of Albania requested support from the European Union, the United Nations and the World Bank to undertake a full and comprehensive PDNA to identify the damage, losses and recovery needs arising from the earthquake. The three partners rapidly mobilised financial and technical support to boost Government resources for the assessment. It commenced on 16December and was completed by 30January with the support of over 60 international and local experts.

The Government of Albania has expressed commitment to lead the recovery and reconstruction efforts. It established an ‘Act on Damage Relief from Natural Disasters,’ as well as a Reconstruction Fund to allocate and disburse resources for post disaster activities efficiently and transparently across all levels of Government.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit Albania on 26 November 2019 causing 51 fatalities, leaving 17,000 people displaced, and ultimately affecting more than 200,000 people in 11 municipalities.

The Government of Albania took immediate measures for a comprehensive earthquake emergency response, including search and rescue operations, humanitarian relief assistance, provision of temporary shelter and a preliminary damage assessment of buildings in all affected areas. It activated the European Civil Protection Mechanism and received support from 21 countries, including EU Member States, the World Bank, the United Nations, and non-governmental organizations. EU Civil Protection teams were deployed immediately in Albania to help coordinate the search and rescue teams, damage assessment teams and arrival of assistance.