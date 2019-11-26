26 Nov 2019

Red Cross teams providing urgent medical assistance, food and water for earthquake survivors

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 26 Nov 2019

Tirana/Budapest/Geneva, 26 November 2019 – Albanian Red Cross staff and volunteers are working alongside government search and rescue teams, assisting those injured and displaced in this morning’s deadly earthquake.

The 6.4 magnitude quake struck just before 4 a.m., 34 kilometres northwest of Tirana, Albania’s capital, and has killed 16 people and injured more than 600, according to the government. There are reports of severe damage to infrastructure, and several buildings have collapsed in Thumane and Durres, with people still thought to be trapped inside.

The Albanian Red Cross has deployed doctors, first aiders and 160 volunteers, who are working at hospitals and at a tent camp at the football stadium in Durres, providing medical care, first aid, psychosocial support, food, water, hot drinks, blankets and hygiene items.

Albanian Red Cross spokespersons are available to speak about the impact of the earthquake and their response efforts.

Photos are available here.

Media contacts

In Tirana: Mr Zamir Muca, Public Relations Coordinator zmuca@kksh.org.al,+355 694 092 740

Mr Artur Katuçi, Secretary General, Albanian Red Cross, +355 692 024 030

In Budapest: Corinne Ambler, corinne.ambler@ifrc.org +36 704 306 506

In Geneva: Laura Ngo-Fontaine, laura.ngofontaine@ifrc.org +41 795 704 418

