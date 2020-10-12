QRCS works with Albanian Red Cross to support Coronavirus affected families [EN/AR]

October 12th, 2020 ― Doha: In cooperation with the Albanian Red Cross (ARC), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has initiated a response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Albania, by extending help to 700 vulnerable families, at a total cost of $20,000.

Up to date, five local branches of ARC have started the distribution of food parcels, while the remaining food parcels are in the process of transportation to the other selected destinations.

The selected local branches conducted a needs assessment, in cooperation with their respective municipalities, and developed the final list of beneficiaries. Red Cross teams composed of staff and at least 5 volunteers from each selected Red Cross branch were trained to deliver the food packages with respect and dignity.

The procurement of food items has already been completed. The procurement process was carried out through a public tender managed by the ARC tender commission, following their administrative regulations.

In total, 700 most vulnerable families (approximately 3,500 people) affected by COVID-19 will receive food baskets. They were selected based on a set of criteria, including older persons (especially those living alone), people with pre-existing illness, vulnerable families with socioeconomic struggles, families whose household supporters lost their jobs, and people with pre-existing vulnerabilities caused by the earthquake.

During the door-to-door visits to distribute the food packages, the engaged staff and volunteers are provided with personal protective supplies such as face masks and gloves. They follow a very good hand hygiene practice and appropriate distancing, based on the guidelines of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), as well as the recommendations of World Health Organization (WHO).

This project is part of QRCS’s initiative to back the fellow National Societies in 22 countries across six continents, aimed at protecting 320,000 persons against the virus, with a total budget of QR 2,236,827.

These countries are: Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Laos, Vanuatu, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Mali, Sierra Leone, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Panama.

The list of activities conducted by QRCS in support of those countries includes provision of equipment and supplies for health facilities, provision of medicines and medical supplies, protection for medical professionals and volunteers, provision of food and shelter for families worst affected by loss of income, and provision of protective supplies (masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc.).

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.