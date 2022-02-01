QRCS distributes food parcels to poor families in Albania

February 1st, 2022 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a project to distribute humanitarian aid to 600 vulnerable families affected by severe weather conditions in Albania.

Executed in cooperation with the Albanian Red Cross (ARC), the project is part of the Warm Winter Campaign for 2021-2022, under the slogan “Home Feels Warm”.

Over two months, the volunteers of the local partner distributed food parcels to about 3,000 people living in mountainous and remote areas of Tirana. The purpose is to ensure better living conditions and meet the basic food needs of the most vulnerable families during the winter.

In cooperation with the municipalities and social services offices in the host cities, the chapters of the National Society carried out a needs assessment. Accordingly, the final list of beneficiaries was developed, with special focus on inaccessible and most vulnerable families.

Prior to the start of implementation, volunteer five-member teams from the National Society received training to ensure that the food parcels were distributed in a manner that respect the dignity of the beneficiaries.

The food items were purchased from the local market, under a public tender supervised by the Tenders Committee, in accordance with the administrative regulations adopted by the National Society.

The distributions were made at certain centers in 18 mountainous and remote areas, in addition to home visits. The teams were provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face masks and gloves. Hand hygiene and social distancing were strictly applied, as per the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

This year’s Warm Winter Campaign seeks to provide food and winterization aid for 240,000 refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and poor people in 14 countries.

You can support the campaign through QRCS’s website (www.qrcs.org.qa), donor service hotline (66666346), and home visit (33998898). Or you can donate via bank transfer as follows: QIB (IBAN: QA51QISB000000000110575190014), QIIB (IBAN: QA66QIIB000000001111126666003), QNB (IBAN: QA21QNBA000000000850020196062), or Masraf Al-Rayan (IBAN: QA18MAFR000000000011199980003).

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

