QRCS distributes food aid to Albania earthquake victims [EN/AR]

December 27th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has deployed a relief delegation to Albania, in response to the recent earthquake there.

Today, Friday, food aid was distributed to victims of the earthquake, in coordination with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD). Relief professionals from the Albanian Red Cross were engaged in the distributions.

QRCS’s delegation comprises a number of Risk Reduction Team members, including Fatma Al-Kuwari, who has extensive experience in foreign relief operations.

As the delegation arrived at Tirana, they held a meeting with Ylli Alushi and Artur Katuci, President and Secretary-General of the Albanian Red Cross, respectively, to discuss the humanitarian situation and how to contribute to the reconstruction of earthquake-affected areas of Albania.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Ali bin Hamad Al-Marri, Ambassador of Qatar to Albania, who gave instructions to the staff of the Embassy to provide all facilitations as needed and resolve any issues that may arise.

The QRCS delegation, together with the host National Society personnel, started distributing food aid to 700 earthquake-affected families in the towns of Milot and Durrës. Mr. Al-Marri, Mr. Alushi, and Roland Nasto, the Prefect of Durrës, were present.

The delegation also met Erion Veliaj, Mayor of Tirana, to hold talks on the earthquake response and distribution of aid to the victims.

“From Day One, QRCS activated its Disaster Information Management Center (DIMC) to keep updated about the humanitarian situation, collect information in preparation for immediate response, and coordinate with the Albanian Red Cross and international humanitarian providers working there,” said Ms. Al-Kuwari.

She stressed the significant role played by the Embassy of Qatar in Tirana. “Mr. Al-Marri was closely watching, and he even lent a hand in the distributions,” she added.

Ms. Al-Kuwari highlighted the effective cooperation from the top officials of the Albanian Red Cross, who commended QRCS’s initiative to support the earthquake victims in Albania and the vulnerable around the world.

According to her, QRCS has ongoing communications with QFFD and other donors to raise funds for the long-term intervention plan, which seeks more aid to more beneficiaries.