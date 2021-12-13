Qatar Fund for Development opens two schools and a nursery in the friendly Republic of Albania

HE Mr. Edi Rama, the Albanian Prime Minister inaugurated the Qatar Lasgosh Boradzi School in the presence of A high-level delegation headed by His Excellency Mr. Khalifa Al Kuwari, Director General of Qatar Fund for Development, that visited the friendly Republic of Albania. And in the presence of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Albania Ali bin Hamad Al Marri , and the HE Mr. Erion Veliaj, Mayor of Tirana Municipality, in addition to a high-level presence of important figures in the Albanian government and the Albanian community.

Qatar Lasgosh Boradzi School is a school complex that includes an elementary, middle and high school with an area of (8000) square meters for (1300) students. The name of the school came from the name of the State of Qatar and Lasgosh Boradzi a famous Albanian writer’s personality. It is a reminder of the importance of education and culture for building the recovery of countries and societies.

In addition, His Excellency the Director General of QFFD, in the presence of His Excellency the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Albania and Also, the HE the Minister of Education of Albania and the Mayor of Tirana Municipality, inaugurated the 16 September School, consisting of two middle and secondary schools with a total area of (4000) square meters for the benefit of (400) students.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Khalifa Al Kuwari, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development, said: “Around this time last year, the State of Qatar celebrated the inauguration Starting construction work in the educational facilities and schools that were totally destroyed by the earthquakes in Albania. This unfortunate disaster affected education eco system in various areas and prevented children from enrolling in their schools.

His Excellency added: ” And today, it is with immense pride that we observe children and youth return to schools and see younger generation starting their academic year again with so much excitement, happiness and enthusiasm.”

HE Mr. Edi Rama – Prime Minister of Albania , praised the completed facilities and thanked the State of Qatar and its efforts in this regard.

HE Mr. Ali bin Hamad Al-Marri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar, praised the efforts and the great role played by Qatar Fund for Development in supporting projects for the reconstruction of Albanian areas affected by the earthquake, through the establishment of three new schools in the capital, Tirana, where these schools received great appreciation from Albanian government, which it described as the best schools established so far in the country.

HE also pointed out that the opening activities of the three schools that were reconstructed by Qatar Fund for Development received an unprecedented media resonance in Albania, which embodies the depth of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.

To complete the consolidation of the role of education, Also HE AL-Kuwari visited Qatar Sunny Hill “Talat Al-Shams Nursery”, which was inaugurated last month in the presence of HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Albania. It consists of a nursery and an elementary school with a total area of (2000) square meters for the benefit of (300) students.

It is worth noting that State of Qatar announced its support for the education sector in the Republic of Albania by rebuilding these schools and several other schools.