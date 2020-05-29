IOM COVID-19 Points of Entry Analysis SEEECA Region, 30 April 2020

Methodology & Definitions

The Points of Entry Analysis is meant to serve IOM Member States, IOM, UN and voluntary partner agencies, the civil society (including media) as well as the general population in analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Points of Entry. It is particularly relevant when identifying and addressing specific needs faced by migrants and mobile populations, disproportionately affected by the global mobility restrictions. This report is a regional product that covers the Regional Office Vienna region. The Regional Office Vienna covers the South-Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia region (referred to as the SEEECA region). The SEEECA region includes following countries, territories and areas: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Republic of Moldova, Russian Federation, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Kosovo (SCR 1244).

The report is based on information provided by IOM field staff, using resources available at the IOM country office level and is accurate to the best of IOM’s knowledge at the time of compilation. All information is being constantly validated, including the geolocation and attributes, and through regular assessments and triangulation of information. The updates depend on the time frame within which the information becomes available and is processed by IOM. For this reason, the analysis is always dated and timestamped in order to reflect the reality at a given time. However, as the situation continuously evolves and changes, despite IOM’s best efforts, the analysis may not always accurately reflect the multiple and simultaneous restrictive measures being imposed at a specific location.

This report provides an overview and analysis of the data from a regional perspective and is in line with the Global Covid-19 Points of Entry report issued with 30th April 2020 data. For more detailed country-specific information and dataset used for the analysis please visit: https://migration.iom.int/. For further information on the methodology, definitions and explanation please refer to the Methodology Framework.