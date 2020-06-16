IOM COVID-19 Points of Entry Analysis SEEECA Region, 28 May 2020

1. Scope and Coverage: Numbers at a glance

The current outbreak of COVID 19 has affected global mobility in the form of various travel disruptions and restrictions. To better understand how COVID 19 affects global mobility, IOM has developed a global mobility database to map and gather data on the locations, status and different restrictions at PoEs globally. This report looks at data for countries in the South Eastern Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia (SEEECA) region. It also looks at the impacts on stranded migrants and other populations such as tourists who are affected by the changes in mobility measures using a compilation of inputs from multiple sources, including from IOM staff in the field DTM reports on flow monitoring and mobility tracking as well as from trusted media sources.

IOM has assessed 4 809 total locations including PoEs internal transit points, areas of interest and sites with population of interest in 176 countries, territories and areas as of May 2020 At the same time, i n the SEEECA region, 802 locations in 19 countries, territories and areas (C/T/ were assessed. Of these, 51 per cent were land border crossing points, 15 per cent airports 9 per cent of assessed points were blue border crossing points ( river and lake ports), 6 per cent were areas of interest and 8 per cent sites with population of interest Finally, 11 per cent of the locations assessed were internal transit points between cities and regions.

Of all assessed locations in the SEEECA region, 52 per cent were reported as fully closed, 38 per cent were reported to be partially operational, and 10 per cent of assessed locations were fully operational At the same time, only 1 assessed location status was unknown.