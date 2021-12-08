Albania + 19 more
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Europe and Central Asia
Appeal highlights
In Europe and Central Asia, multiple risks, including earthquakes, floods, conflict and displacement, pose a risk to the well-being of vulnerable populations, particularly children. In 2021, a rise in devastating floods and landslides, escalation of “frozen conflicts” and increased transits of migrants and refugees, intensified humanitarian needs. These continue to be compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, taking a heavy toll on lives and livelihoods, with 21.4 million cases and 410,000 deaths recorded to date. In the region, the impact of the pandemic has affected, and continues to negatively affect the overall growth and development of children.
UNICEF Europe and Central Asia Regional Office (ECARO) will continue to invest in enhancing emergency preparedness, response and disaster risk reduction capacities of government and partners to facilitate effective, child-sensitive and gender-responsive humanitarian action and risk mitigation efforts. UNICEF will maintain a focus on providing targeted, multi-sectoral humanitarian response to address and alleviate the direct impacts of COVID-19 on vulnerable children and families.
UNICEF is requesting US$64.6 million to address the needs of the children and their families, including US$58.6 million for COVID-19 response in 21 countries and US$ 6 million to strengthen emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction capacities.