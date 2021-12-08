Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Europe and Central Asia

In Europe and Central Asia, multiple risks, including earthquakes, floods, conflict and displacement, pose a risk to the well-being of vulnerable populations, particularly children. In 2021, a rise in devastating floods and landslides, escalation of “frozen conflicts” and increased transits of migrants and refugees, intensified humanitarian needs. These continue to be compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, taking a heavy toll on lives and livelihoods, with 21.4 million cases and 410,000 deaths recorded to date. In the region, the impact of the pandemic has affected, and continues to negatively affect the overall growth and development of children.