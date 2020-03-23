Greece/Albania border region - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2020)

An earthquake of 5.6 M at a depth of 10 km occurred in northwestern Greece on 21 March at 00.49 UTC (2:49 local time). The epicentre was located approximately 7 km north of the Kanalaki village of the Municipality of Parga (Epirus Region). USGS PAGER estimates that up to 1,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 12,000 people were exposed to strong shaking. As of 23 March, no fatalities and major damage were reported. Media report two persons slightly injured and a number of buildings (old and uninhabited houses) collapsed in the Kanallaki village.