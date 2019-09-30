EU aid to the people affected by earthquakes and floods in Albania

Following the extensive damage caused by the 2 powerful earthquakes that struck Albania on 21 September 2019 and the heavy rains that hit the same area soon after, the Albanian authorities called for international assistance via the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

Through the European Union’s coordination, first aid supplies and relief items, such as emergency tents, power generators and food aid kits are being provided to the affected areas.

The European Union’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos **Stylianides **said:_ “The European Union is mobilising immediate relief aid in solidarity with the people hit by these natural disasters in Albania. I warmly thank all states for their offers of assistance through our Civil Protection Mechanism. We stand ready to provide further assistance as required by the Albanian authorities.”_

Eleven member/participating states in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism have come forward with offers of in-kind assistance. These are Austria, Croatia, Italy, Greece, Hungary, Finland, France, Montenegro, Norway, Slovakia, and Slovenia. An evaluation of needs is being currently underway to best channel the assistance offered to cover immediate needs and to help Albanian authorities with capacity-building for future contingencies. Furthermore, a team of experts from 6 member/participating states in the Mechanism arrived on 27 September 2019 in Tirana, Albania to help with the on-the-spot logistical coordination of the arrival of aid and to support the national authorities with further needs assessments.

The European Union's 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in constant contact with the Albanian authorities to monitor developments on the ground and respond to any additional requests on EU assistance.

Background

Two earthquakes hit the county of Durrës in Albania on 21 September 2019, one with a magnitude of 5.6M and the second of 5.1M. The earthquakes were followed by more than 100 aftershocks. The most affected areas are the seven prefectures/regions of Durrës, Tirana, Elbasan, Diber, Lezha, Fier and Berat.

On 23 September 2019, Albania was battered by thunderstorms and heavy rain that caused flash floods in some of the areas affected by the earthquakes.

Widespread damage to houses, buildings and infrastructure has been reported. Temporary evacuation centres have been set up for people who had to leave their homes for safety.

In-kind assistance offered through the European Civil Protection Mechanism is mobilised according to the needs communicated by the Albanian authorities. It is mainly geared at providing emergency shelter and cover the immediate basic needs of the people who had to be evacuated from their homes and help with emergency capacity-building.