Enhancing medical care in Albania

With improved medical facilities and state-of-the-art diagnostics equipment, UNOPS is working with the government and partners to transform hospitals across Albania.

As a part of its support for Albania’s COVID-19 emergency response, UNOPS, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, is renovating the Infectious Diseases Clinic (IDC) within the Mother Teresa Hospital in Tirana.

Funded through a €12.8 million World Bank loan, the works will transform the facility into a state-of-the-art health clinic serving more than 10,000 patients a year.

Upon completion, the clinic will include 16 new emergency beds, 8 intensive care units and 87 ward beds – helping medical staff to improve life-saving medical services to people in need.

“It will have twice as many intensive care beds, contemporary medical equipment, a laboratory, a lecture hall for university students and waiting areas for the patients’ relatives,” she added during a recent joint inspection with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama.

As part of the project, UNOPS has also procured and delivered essential hospital equipment, including 20 ambulances, computed tomography (CT) scanners at the hospitals of Shefqet Ndroqi, Korca and Trauma in Tirana, as well as installed X-ray rooms in hospitals in Lac, Vore and Paskuqan.

A further 13 hospitals across the country will be provided with new, advanced diagnostics equipment – including digital X-ray systems, CT scanners and all-purpose ultrasound machines – among others. This project will ensure local residents can receive timely and high-quality medical services.

“Access to quality health facilities is essential in every nation,” said Pamela Lama, UNOPS Country Manager in Albania.

“At a time when health systems around the world are facing increasing demands and challenges, these improved medical facilities, together with the latest high-tech medical equipment, will enable Albania’s health care professionals to increase the speed and quality of care they provide to people in need across the country,” she added.