28 Nov 2019

Emergency Assistance to the Republic of Albania in Response to the Earthquake

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original

  1. On Thursday, November 28, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents and sleeping pads) to the Republic of Albania, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to the request from the Government of the Republic of Albania following serious damages caused by the earthquake in the Republic of Albania.

  2. The Government of Japan decided to provide emergency assistance from a humanitarian point of view as well as in light of the friendly relationship between Japan and the Republic of Albania.

[Reference] On November 26, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Republic of Albania. The earthquake and magnitude 5 level aftershocks caused a lot of victims and affected people as well as substantial damages. According to the Government of the Republic of Albania, as of November 27, 26 people were dead and more than 650 people were injured by the earthquake.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.