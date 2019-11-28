Emergency Assistance to the Republic of Albania in Response to the Earthquake
On Thursday, November 28, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents and sleeping pads) to the Republic of Albania, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to the request from the Government of the Republic of Albania following serious damages caused by the earthquake in the Republic of Albania.
The Government of Japan decided to provide emergency assistance from a humanitarian point of view as well as in light of the friendly relationship between Japan and the Republic of Albania.
[Reference] On November 26, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Republic of Albania. The earthquake and magnitude 5 level aftershocks caused a lot of victims and affected people as well as substantial damages. According to the Government of the Republic of Albania, as of November 27, 26 people were dead and more than 650 people were injured by the earthquake.