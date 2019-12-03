03 Dec 2019

Emergency appeal Albania: Earthquake n° MDRAL008

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (717.13 KB)

This preliminary Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 3 million Swiss francs on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Albanian Red Cross (ARC) to deliver direct assistance and support to 10,000 people for a period of 12 months and 50,000 people through community-based activities, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategy for implementation: Shelter; Livelihoods and basic needs; Health; Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Strengthening National Society. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. More details will be available in the Emergency Plan of Action.

Disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

  • 26 November 2019: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Albania at 3:54 AM local time, centred 30 km (19 miles) west of Tirana, at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). It was followed by a second earthquake of 5.4 magnitude at 07:10 AM with the epicenter around Durres (34 km northwest of Tirana).

  • 26 November 2019: The ARC, through its local branches situated in most affected areas in Durres, Tirana, Kruje, Lezhe and Laç arrived immediately to the disaster site to assess damages and provide support to the affected population. The Albanian government activated the EUCPM (European Civil protection Mechanism) and several search and rescue (SAR) teams arrive in Albania.

  • 27 November 2019: IFRC issues Information Bulletin no.1 and deploy members of its operational team to support ARC in the needs assessment.

  • 29 November 2019: IFRC issues an Emergency Appeal for CHF 3M, to directly support 10,000 people affected by the earthquake, and provide support to 50,000 people through community-based activities.

