Emergency appeal Albania: Earthquake n° MDRAL008

This preliminary Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 3 million Swiss francs on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Albanian Red Cross (ARC) to deliver direct assistance and support to 10,000 people for a period of 12 months and 50,000 people through community-based activities, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategy for implementation: Shelter; Livelihoods and basic needs; Health; Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Strengthening National Society. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. More details will be available in the Emergency Plan of Action.

Disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date