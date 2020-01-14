14 Jan 2020

Earthquake in Albania: Key Findings of World Vision Rapid Assessment

Infographic
from World Vision
Published on 14 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (686.07 KB)

An earthquake with 6.4-magnitude hit Albania on 26 November 2019, with a death toll of 51 people, about 1,000 injured and about 14,000 people temporary displaced. The epicentre was around 20 miles west of the heavily populated capital city of Tirana, between the coastal town of Durres and the city of Thumana, both of which suffered severe damage. Durrës, Thumanë, Tirana, Lezha and Kurbin are the most affected areas in the country, with severe damage to houses, schools and other buildings. 

Within hours from the earthquake, World Vision Albania mobilized its resources and started responding to the needs of the affected population in Durrës, Thumana, Kurbin, Lezha and Kamza in coordination with national and local government.

Rapid Assessments Purpose

Rapid Assessments aims to provide WV programme and operations team with information so that they can plan and implement relevant and effective programs aligned with community-identified needs on the ground. This report provides a snapshot of the situation in the areas affected by the earthquake where World Vision Albania (WVA) is present with its long-term programmes Durres, Kamza, Kurbin and Lezha municipalities.

Key findings:

Overall, shelter/damaged house is the most commonly named problem, followed by health issues traumatized adults & traumatized children, livelihood and income, children’s education, water and food; protection and information.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.