29 Nov 2019

Earthquake in Albania

Report
from North Atlantic Treaty Organisation
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original

Following the earthquake that struck Albania on 26 November, EADRCC has received today (28 November 2019) a request for international assistance from that country.

The earthquake that occurred North-West of Tirana has caused loss of lives (more than 30 and the number is expected to increase) and a large number of wounded (more than 700). People remain trapped under collapsed structures and there is significant damage to infrastructure including residential areas and other facilities.

More than 900 families have been evacuated from the affected areas and are currently sheltered in hotels, stadiums and other public facilities.

Food and other resources are already scarce and the Government of Albania has declared a state of emergency for two Districts – Tirana and Durrës.

