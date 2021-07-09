COVID-19: EU sends 200,000 vaccines to Albania and North Macedonia

A new consignment of COVID-19 vaccines for both Albania and North Macedonia has been channeled through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The delivery, offered by Greece, consists of 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines for each country.

It follows a request by the authorities of both countries to the EU for support in light of the COVID-19 situation.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič said: “I thank Greece for its offer to its neighbouring countries. We see here yet another example of the swift coordination done by the European Civil Protection Mechanism that has proved to be crucial in supporting countries during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The EU finances up to 75% of the transport costs of the assistance sent through the Mechanism. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 45 countries have received support in terms of vaccines, medical and protective equipment and other material via the Mechanism.