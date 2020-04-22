Coronavirus: EU mobilises further help for Western Balkans

Following a request for assistance from Albania via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Austria has offered gloves and hand disinfectant.

The EU is coordinating and co-financing the delivery of the aid shipments to Albania.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said:* “I am glad to see further European solidarity within the EU and beyond. We must continue to work together to tackle this pandemic. I am grateful to Austria for their generosity. Our Emergency Response Coordination Centre continues working 24/7 to support Member States.”*

To help tackle the coronavirus, Austria is also sending gloves, disinfectant and other items to Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Moldova.

Serbia will also receive blankets, mattresses and tents for migrants in the country via the Mechanism from Austria.

This is part of overall EU support to the Western Balkans and the region, which includes financial assistance.

Publication date

22/04/2020