Climate Risk Country Profile - Albania

This climate risk profile is intended to serve as public goods to facilitate upstream country diagnostics, policy dialogue, and strategic planning by providing comprehensive overviews of trends and projected changes in key climate parameters, sector-specific implications, relevant policies and programs, adaptation priorities and opportunities for further actions. Albania is a small mountainous country on the western side of the Balkan peninsula in Southeastern Europe. Albania is classified as a middle-income country and became an official candidate for accession to the European Union in 2014.

This profile offers recommendations in three key areas: research gaps, data and information gaps, and institutional gaps. The recommendations include: