Bangladeshi nationals’ arrivals and transits in Europe 2017-2021

INTRODUCTION

This snapshot summarizes available data on Bangladeshi arrivals and transits in Europe between 2017 and 2021. Firstly, the snapshot report visualizes the number of Bangladeshi nationals who arrived in the European Union by land and sea.

Secondly, it presents the number of Bangladeshi nationals who transited through the Western Balkan and Eastern Europe region. The data on arrivals and transits is made available by national authorities and then gathered by IOM DTM Europe.

The snapshot is part of the outputs of the EU-funded Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) project “Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy” (REMAP). The objective of DTM REMAP is to strengthen the evidence-based formulation and implementation of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration and forced displacement in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.

NUMBER OF BANGLADESHI NATIONALS WHO ARRIVED IN THE EUROPEAN UNION BY LAND AND SEA BETWEEN 2017 AND 2021

Official data on first arrivals by land and by sea is gathered by IOM from national authorities in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain. Between 2017 and 2021, disaggregated data by nationality is available only for sea arrivals in Cyprus (2019 only), Greece, Italy, Malta (2019-2021) and Spain.2 Data on arrivals of Bangladeshi nationals in Cyprus is available only for 2019 and amounts to 953. Arrivals of Bangladeshi nationals in Greece remained consistent and relatively low across the reporting period and reached a record low of 8 arrivals in both 2018 and 2020.

Arrivals of Bangladeshi nationals in Italy peaked in 2017, with 9,009 arrivals, and then decreased until reaching a record low of 349 arrivals in 2018. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of Bangladeshi arrivals in Italy increased almost seven times from 602 to 4,141. Then, between 2020 and 2021, the number of Bangladeshi arrivals in Italy almost doubled from 4,141 to 7,838.

Data on arrivals of Bangladeshi nationals in Malta is available for 2019, 2020 and 2021. The number of arrivals peaked in 2020, with 280 arrivals registered. Arrivals of Bangladeshi nationals in Spain peaked in 2018, with 447 arrivals, and then decreased until reaching a record low of 37 arrivals in 2020.