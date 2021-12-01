Albania’s Health Sector to Benefit From Additional World Bank Financing

WASHINGTON, December 1, 2021— The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved $29.5 million in Additional Financing for the Health Sector Improvement Project in Albania. This financing will help Albania address damages to health care facilities caused by the November 2019 earthquake and will enhance the modernization and reforms of several public hospital services.

Albania has made progress in boosting life expectancy among its population, but the country’s health system requires significant improvement if it is to meet today’s health needs following years of demographic and epidemiologic transition.

To this end, the Government of Albania has undertaken important reforms in the governance, planning and financing of public health services. The World Bank’s Health Sector Improvement Project has played a key role, by supporting the rehabilitation of three hospitals, the implementation of the Regional Health Information System in four hospitals, and the reconstruction of the Laҫi hospital, which was destroyed by the earthquake of November 2019.

Severe damage to several hospitals, caused by the earthquake, means that significant infrastructure improvements and new medical equipment are urgently required. The Additional Financing will help respond to these needs by supporting rehabilitation of the following: the Municipal Hospital of Kruja, the Regional Hospital of Lezha, and several hospitals and departments in the Mother Theresa National Referral Hospital such as the Angiology and Cardio Surgery Department, Psychiatric Hospital, the Burn and Plastic Surgery Department, and the General Pediatric Hospital. In addition, medical equipment will be purchased for the General Pediatric Hospital and the Hospital of Laҫi.

“The rehabilitation of critical infrastructure and purchase of new medical equipment for the regional and municipal hospitals will help strengthen their role in providing better quality and more efficient health care to the people of Albania,” said Emanuel Salinas, the World Bank Country Manager for Albania.

The Additional Financing is also supporting the implementation of the Regional Health Information System across the entire regional hospital network, which will enable stronger coordination and integration of services to improve continuity and quality of health care.

PRESS RELEASE NO: 2022/ECA/39

