Albania
Albania - Floods (Albanian Ministry of Defence, FloodList, SHMU) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 January 2021)
- On 10-11 January, heavy rainfall caused flooding in northern and central Albania, affecting several families and causing damage.
- According to national authorities, 28 families have been displaced and 8 houses damaged in Lezhe County (northern Albania). Furthermore, a bridge was destroyed in Lezhe, leaving 1,500 residents isolated. In Durres County (central Albania), flooding damaged 20 houses and displaced 8 families. Relief items have been distributed to the affected population.
- On 12-13 January, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Albania, including the areas already affected.