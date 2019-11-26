26 Nov 2019

Albania: EU mobilises emergency support following earthquakes

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original

Following the 6.3 magnitude earthquake and 3 aftershocks that hit Albania on 26 November, the EU Civil protection Mechanism was activated at the request of the Albanian authorities.

The European Union has already helped mobilise 3 search and rescue teams, which will deploy to Albania to assist the Albanian authorities with their search and rescue operations. “The European Union stands by Albania at this difficult time. Search and rescue teams from Italy, Greece and Romania are already on their way. In addition, I would like to thank Hungary, Germany, Croatia, France, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Turkey for their offers of assistance through the European Civil Protection Mechanism. My thoughts are with the victims and all the people affected by the disaster,” said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.

Earlier this morning, Commissioner Stylianides spoke on the phone with the President of Albania, Mr Ilir Meta, and reaffirmed EU’s solidarity and readiness to help.

The Copernicus system has been activated for the production of satellite images of the affected zones, and the European Union's 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in contact with the Albanian authorities and continues to monitor the situation. Additional EU assets are on standby should they be needed.

The EU will also deploy a Civil Protection Team to help the authorities coordinate the response and assess the damage.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.