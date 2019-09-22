22 Sep 2019

Albania – Earthquakes (GDACS, USGS, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Sep 2019 View Original

Two strong earthquakes hit the county of Durres in Albania, on 21 September 2019 at 14:04 UTC and at 14:15 UTC. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) both earthquakes were shallow, with a depth of 10km. The first earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6M with the epicentre 5km northwest of Durrës city (35km west of Tirana). The second one had a magnitude of 5.1M, 9km northwest of Kavaje town (31km west of Tirana). Media report that at least 68 people have been injured, no deaths have been reported. Some 42 houses have been damaged in the county of Durres, while 48 houses have suffered damage in the capitol region of Tirana. There are also reports that power and telephone lines were temporarily cut. The EU Delegation in Albania is in touch with the national authorities and the ERCC continues to monitor the situation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.