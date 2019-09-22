Albania – Earthquakes (GDACS, USGS, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2019)

Two strong earthquakes hit the county of Durres in Albania, on 21 September 2019 at 14:04 UTC and at 14:15 UTC. According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) both earthquakes were shallow, with a depth of 10km. The first earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6M with the epicentre 5km northwest of Durrës city (35km west of Tirana). The second one had a magnitude of 5.1M, 9km northwest of Kavaje town (31km west of Tirana). Media report that at least 68 people have been injured, no deaths have been reported. Some 42 houses have been damaged in the county of Durres, while 48 houses have suffered damage in the capitol region of Tirana. There are also reports that power and telephone lines were temporarily cut. The EU Delegation in Albania is in touch with the national authorities and the ERCC continues to monitor the situation.