Albania - Earthquake update (GDACS, DG ECHO, Albanian Ministry of Defense, Albanian Red Cross Society, COPERNICUS EMSR412, IGJEUM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 27 Nov 2019 — View Original
- According to reports from the Albanian Ministry of Defence, at least 21 people have died in Durrës City and Thumanë Town following the 6.4 M earthquake on 26 November. More than 600 people are injured and 1,200 others were evacuated in Thumanë, Tiranë, Durrës, Krujë and Lezhë. Hundreds of buildings have partially or completely collapsed.
- Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Albanian Red Cross staff and volunteers are working alongside government response teams, to assist the affected population.
- The EU's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service was activated at the request of the Albanian authorities on 26 November.
- Following Albania's request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Greece, Italy and Romania have sent medium urban search and rescue (MUSAR) teams. 11 other member and participating countries offered MUSAR teams in response to the Albanian request.
- France, Croatia, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Turkey have sent assistance to Albania on a bilateral basis.
- An EU Civil Protection Team of 6 experts will deploy to Albania on 27 November. 2 ERCC liaison officers arrived in coutnry on 26 November and 2 UNDAC experts will be associated to the EU mission.