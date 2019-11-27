27 Nov 2019

Albania - Earthquake update (GDACS, DG ECHO, Albanian Ministry of Defense, Albanian Red Cross Society, COPERNICUS EMSR412, IGJEUM, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Nov 2019 View Original
  • According to reports from the Albanian Ministry of Defence, at least 21 people have died in Durrës City and Thumanë Town following the 6.4 M earthquake on 26 November. More than 600 people are injured and 1,200 others were evacuated in Thumanë, Tiranë, Durrës, Krujë and Lezhë. Hundreds of buildings have partially or completely collapsed.
  • Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Albanian Red Cross staff and volunteers are working alongside government response teams, to assist the affected population.
  • The EU's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service was activated at the request of the Albanian authorities on 26 November.
  • Following Albania's request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Greece, Italy and Romania have sent medium urban search and rescue (MUSAR) teams. 11 other member and participating countries offered MUSAR teams in response to the Albanian request.
  • France, Croatia, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Turkey have sent assistance to Albania on a bilateral basis.
  • An EU Civil Protection Team of 6 experts will deploy to Albania on 27 November. 2 ERCC liaison officers arrived in coutnry on 26 November and 2 UNDAC experts will be associated to the EU mission.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.