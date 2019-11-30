30 Nov 2019

Albania – Earthquake update (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
  • According to the Albanian authorities the death toll has reached 49. Almost 2,000 people are known to be temporarily accommodated in hotels and state buildings.
  • Search and rescue (SAR) operations were officially declared terminated on Friday 29 November. -The majority of urban search and rescue teams have by now demobilised.
  • An EU Civil Protection Team (EUCPT) continues to operate in Tirana and Durrës with the main focus on the damage assessment and delivery of relief items.
  • In response to the request for structural engineering teams made through the EUCPM, teams from Greece and Italy are deploying over the weekend. Structural engineers from Italy, France and Switzerland are currently in the field supporting the damage assessment process.
  • IFRC has launched an emergency appeal seeking CHF 3 million (EUR 2.7 million) on a preliminary basis for 12 months to support 10,000 people directly and 50,000 through community-based activities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.