Albania – Earthquake update (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Nov 2019 — View Original
- According to the Albanian authorities the death toll has reached 49. Almost 2,000 people are known to be temporarily accommodated in hotels and state buildings.
- Search and rescue (SAR) operations were officially declared terminated on Friday 29 November. -The majority of urban search and rescue teams have by now demobilised.
- An EU Civil Protection Team (EUCPT) continues to operate in Tirana and Durrës with the main focus on the damage assessment and delivery of relief items.
- In response to the request for structural engineering teams made through the EUCPM, teams from Greece and Italy are deploying over the weekend. Structural engineers from Italy, France and Switzerland are currently in the field supporting the damage assessment process.
- IFRC has launched an emergency appeal seeking CHF 3 million (EUR 2.7 million) on a preliminary basis for 12 months to support 10,000 people directly and 50,000 through community-based activities.