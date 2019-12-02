02 Dec 2019

Albania – Earthquake update (DG ECHO, Albanian Ministry of Defence, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
02 Dec 2019
  • According to the Albanian authorities the death toll has reached 51. Almost 2,000 people are known to be temporarily accommodated in hotels and state buildings.
  • The EU Civil Protection Team (EUCPT) continues to operate in Tirana and Durrës with the main focus on the damage assessment and delivery of relief items.
  • The Damage Assessment Coordination Cell dispatched 38 structural engineers to the field on 1 December. 8 Italians and 16 Greek engineers were offered through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
  • To date, Slovakia, Austria, Belgium and Romania have offered in-kind assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
  • Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, North Macedonia and Slovenia have already delivered their assistance to Albania on a bilateral basis.
  • The EU’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service has already produced 6 satellite images of the affected zones (EMSR412).
  • Commissioner Lenarcic is planning a visit to Albania on 5 December.

