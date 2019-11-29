Albania: Earthquake Emergency appeal n° MDRAL008

This preliminary Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 3 million Swiss francs on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Albanian Red Cross (ARC) to deliver direct assistance and support to 10,000 people for a period of 12 months and 50,000 people through community-based activities, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategy for implementation: Shelter; Livelihoods and basic needs; Health; Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Strengthening National Society. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. More details will be available in the Emergency Plan of Action.

The operational strategy

Overview

The most affected areas are the coastal city of Durres, and the town of Thumane, 40km to the north west of Tirana, close to the epicenter of the earthquake. Based on the information currently available, the impact of the earthquake is as follows:

No. of injured people: at least 750

No. of missing people: 10

No. of dead people: (confirmed as of 29 November): 49

No. of affected people: approx. 100k

No. of people assisted by ARC so far: 2,500

Based on the initial assessment, the total number of people affected in terms of damage in property is estimated to be 80,000-100,000. Assessment of the extent of damage is still ongoing. According to available information, infrastructure, communication and health systems are in place, including the water supply and canalization.

Displaced people in Durres have been moved from the tent camp that was initially set up in a stadium and are now accommodated in hotels in Vlora. Approx. 400 people still remain in camps in Thumane and in Laç, a new tent camp is being set up, where approximately 200 are accommodated.