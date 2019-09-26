Albania - Earthquake and Flash Floods (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 26 Sep 2019 — View Original
- Following two earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.1 in Durres County (central coastal Albania) on 21 September, damage has been sustained across central Albania. At least 100 aftershocks have been felt in the area.
- On 23 September Albania also faced thunderstorms and heavy rain, which caused flash flooding in some areas already affected by the earthquakes.
- According to initial assessments, 1,550 houses, 2 health centres, 5 bridges and 4 power facilities have been damaged. National authorities have set up evacuation centre to assist the affected population.
- The European Civil Protection Mechanism was activated on 24 September following a request for assistance from the Albanian government. Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary and Norway have already offered shelter items, emergency food kits and power generators.
- An EU Civil Protection Team accompanied by an ERCC Liaison Officer will deploy to Albania to work together with the national authorities and EU Delegation to facilitate the arrival of incoming EU assistance and provide additional expertise where appropriate.