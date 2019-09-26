26 Sep 2019

Albania - Earthquake and Flash Floods (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Sep 2019 View Original
  • Following two earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.1 in Durres County (central coastal Albania) on 21 September, damage has been sustained across central Albania. At least 100 aftershocks have been felt in the area.
  • On 23 September Albania also faced thunderstorms and heavy rain, which caused flash flooding in some areas already affected by the earthquakes.
  • According to initial assessments, 1,550 houses, 2 health centres, 5 bridges and 4 power facilities have been damaged. National authorities have set up evacuation centre to assist the affected population.
  • The European Civil Protection Mechanism was activated on 24 September following a request for assistance from the Albanian government. Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary and Norway have already offered shelter items, emergency food kits and power generators.
  • An EU Civil Protection Team accompanied by an ERCC Liaison Officer will deploy to Albania to work together with the national authorities and EU Delegation to facilitate the arrival of incoming EU assistance and provide additional expertise where appropriate.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.