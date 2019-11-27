Albania: ADRA responds to five earthquakes that rattle the communities of Durres and Kruja

Durres and Kruja, Albania (November 27, 2019) – A 6.3 magnitude earthquake recently struck Albania mostly affecting the city of Durres and Kruja, and the village of Thumana, Kruje. Reportedly, the death toll stands at 31 with at least 650 people injured. Rescue efforts are currently underway as bodies are still being pulled from the rubble.

“Specific areas in Durres and Thumana are still restricted due to military and special risk team interventions,” says Altin Rexhepi, country director for ADRA in Albania. “Our office is fortunately not affected and are safe. We are coordinating with local authorities on urgent needs.”

ADRA has begun responding by providing mattresses, blankets, food and clean water for the communities of Roma and Thumana.

Altin adds that it is very crucial to provide tents especially for the Roma community, as soon as possible. “They are not receiving any help from the government or any other institution but ADRA in Albania. Our team is still working to build a small camp for them. Meanwhile, ADRA in Albania is providing meals for 50 people in the city of Kruja whose houses were severely damaged,” he says. More information will be provided as it is made available.

