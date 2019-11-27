27 Nov 2019

Albania: ADRA responds to five earthquakes that rattle the communities of Durres and Kruja

Report
from Adventist Development and Relief Agency International
Published on 27 Nov 2019 View Original

Durres and Kruja, Albania (November 27, 2019) – A 6.3 magnitude earthquake recently struck Albania mostly affecting the city of Durres and Kruja, and the village of Thumana, Kruje. Reportedly, the death toll stands at 31 with at least 650 people injured. Rescue efforts are currently underway as bodies are still being pulled from the rubble.

“Specific areas in Durres and Thumana are still restricted due to military and special risk team interventions,” says Altin Rexhepi, country director for ADRA in Albania. “Our office is fortunately not affected and are safe. We are coordinating with local authorities on urgent needs.”

ADRA has begun responding by providing mattresses, blankets, food and clean water for the communities of Roma and Thumana.

Altin adds that it is very crucial to provide tents especially for the Roma community, as soon as possible. “They are not receiving any help from the government or any other institution but ADRA in Albania. Our team is still working to build a small camp for them. Meanwhile, ADRA in Albania is providing meals for 50 people in the city of Kruja whose houses were severely damaged,” he says. More information will be provided as it is made available.

ABOUT ADRA

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency is the international humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Its work empowers communities and changes lives around the globe by providing sustainable community development and disaster relief. For more information, visit ADRA.org.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.