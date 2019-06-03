03 Jun 2019

Albania - 5.2 M Earthquake (USGS, Meteo Albania, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Jun 2019 View Original
  • An earthquake of 5.2 M at the depth of 10 km occurred in southeastern Albania on 1 June at 4.26 UTC. The epicenter was located approximately 13 km south-southwest of Korçë town (Korçë county), 180 km southeast of Tirana and near the border with Greece.
  • Media report, as of 3 June at 8.00 UTC, five people injured and approximately 100 houses damaged across the area.
  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over southeastern Albania.

