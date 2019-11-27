Aid to Albania in earthquake relief

The Ministry of the Interior stated that upon agreement between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, the Emergency Services Sector will send 13 members of the Special team for search and rescue from the ruins in order to provide assistance after the earthquakes that took place near Tirana and Durres. The Special team will use the equipment for earthquake relief, i.e. for the drilling and breaking of concrete and the lifting of the debris caused by the collapse of facilities, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Interior.