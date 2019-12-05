555,000 quake-hit Albanians benefiting from UAE's urgent humanitarian assistance

TIRANA, 4th December, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE has embarked on relief operations in support of 555,000 quake-stricken Albanians, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and under the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.

An ERC delegation led by Amer Al Zaabi is now delivering emergency relief items to cover the immediate basic needs of the Albanian people across the territories worst hit by the quake which left scores dead and inflicted severe damage to infrastructure and property.

The relief included considerable quantities of food and health supplies, winter clothes, heating equipment, blankets, and shelter material that have been distributed across the quake worst affected localities of Thumanë, and Durrës, including the nearby wider areas where the ERC delegation is currently coordinating with the local authorities to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

"H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan is closely following up the relief plan developed by the ERC to ensure the aid is reaching out to the largest number of beneficiaries and meeting their immediate basic needs," said Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC.

He added the UAE is delivering assistance to the Albanian people as part of its international humanitarian responsibility to offer a helping handing to those in need without distinction to any considerations, and as part of the longstanding humanitarian-oriented foreign policy, which has made the UAE a world humanitarian capital.

''The UAE's presence at the heart of this humanitarian crisis and its humanitarian assistance and initiatives in Europe confirm that the UAE has become an active, influential factor in the international response to humanitarian catastrophes and crises,'' he added.

He indicated that the ERC team will coordinate with the ERC office in Tirana to implement humanitarian field missions following a survey assessing the life-saving assistance.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Albania on Tuesday, with the districts of Tirana and Korçë being the worst affected.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed