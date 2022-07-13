Zabul: 13 July, 2022

Today, on the 12th of July, workers, and volunteers of the ARCS distributed tents, tarpaulins, water buckets, kitchen utensils, and blankets to 54 flood-affected families in the Zanzer area of the Shamalzo district of Zabul province. The aid 28 families are those whose houses are destroyed by the flood and the remaining 26 families are partially destroyed. A total of 540 blankets, 26 kitchen utensils, 216 water buckets, 108 tarpaulins, and 28 tents were distributed to the flood-affected families.