Your Qurbani in action: Helping families in war-torn Afghanistan

Providing Qurbani is an obligation from Allah (SWT). For families living in poverty, your Qurbani donations offer a vital helping hand.

Alhamdulillah, year after year, your generous Qurbani donations are enabling us to provide much-needed relief to struggling communities.

Last year alone, your Qurbani supported over 3.1 million people in 34 countries across the globe, including across Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe.

Implementing 155,295 Qurbani shares and distributing 554,411 Qurbani meat packs, your Qurbani helped hungry and vulnerable communities to enjoy safe, fresh halal meat on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Just one of the many places where your Qurbani served families in need was Afghanistan.

Years of war, ongoing instability and natural disasters have left many people in Afghanistan struggling to survive. Ingrained poverty is leading many parents to struggle to feed and look after their children.

With over a third of Afghans living on less than £1.40 a day – not even the price of a takeaway coffee – poverty kills more people than conflict.

As a result, children are left malnourished, with 41% suffering from stunted growth as they aren’t getting the nutrients they need.

Meet Marzia: Struggling with poverty

For Marzia, a 40-year-old mother in Kabul in central-eastern Afghanistan, poverty affects her and her family every single day.

With six children, including 9-year-old Fatima* who’s living with a disability, Marzia and her husband are struggling to support their family.

To earn a living, Marzia’s husband Qadeer collects old metal from people’s homes and then sells the materials at market to make money.

However, living in on less than £50 a month, the family are battling chronic poverty. Meat is a rare luxury for this family:

We eat meat only every 20 days. Though sometimes some neighbours do give us meat if they have any spare. We can only afford it only once every three weeks. Our income isn’t enough to allow us to eat meat more often. Fatima is not well and some doctors said this is due to her being malnourished during her first two years of life.

This is where your generous donations made a crucial difference to Marzia and tens of thousands more people in Afghanistan.

In 2019, your Qurbani supported a staggering 43,710 people, including families like Marzia’s:

The weather was hot but our neighbour has a shop at the market with a freezer. He helped us keep the meat in his freezer.

Alhamdulillah! Thanks to you, Marzia, her family and thousands more were able to have a source of meat and much-needed protein last Eid al-Adha.

Thank you for your continued support. You are life-savers.