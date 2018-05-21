21 May 2018

Worsening security in Afghanistan threatens health gains, minister says

Report
from Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published on 17 May 2018 View Original

"Instead of focusing on maternal health, on nutritional status, we will spend it on trauma"

By Serena Chaudhry

LONDON, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Deteriorating security is forcing Afghanistan to spend more money on trauma care, rather than investing in women and children's health, its health minister said on Thursday.

The government has come under increasing pressure over rising violence, with a string of attacks this year causing hundreds of casualties in the capital, Kabul, alone.

"The concern is that nowadays, suicide bombings and armed conflict is the third (highest) cause of deaths and disability in Afghanistan," Ferozuddin Feroz told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview in London.

"Instead of focusing on maternal health, on nutritional status, we will spend it on trauma."

Afghanistan's health system is rudimentary, battered by decades of war and conflict. About 60 percent of the population has access to health services - defined as being within one hour's walking distance, Feroz said.

Feroz, who is a trained doctor and has advised other countries on health system reform, aims to increase this to 75 percent by the end of 2018.

Afghanistan has made gains in maternal health, with 400 deaths per 100,000 live births, up from 1,600 per 100,000 in 2002, according to the United Nations Population Fund - but it is still one of the worst rates in the world.

"Maintaining these achievements during an increasing security situation is really a challenge," Feroz said.

"If we maintain the current rate of funding, that also would help us to maintain what we have achieved."

Feroz was in London to meet with researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which is providing his ministry with technical support to develop a basic healthcare package with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

(Reporting by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Katy Migiro. Please credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.