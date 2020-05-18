World Vision Afghanistan: COVID-19 emergency response (as of May 16, 2020)

World Vision Afghanistan (WVA) continues to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Focusing on supporting the Government of Afghanistan (GoA) to scale up preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, WVA supplied much-needed medical and hygiene kits including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the public health institutions and administrations. Besides, World Vision disseminated behavioral change messages about prevention of coronavirus through faith leaders and existing community networks. A number of preventive actions implemented across Herat, Badghis and Ghor provinces of Afghanistan reached approximately 40,000 people, including 16,000 of the most vulnerable children. Detailed achievements of the long response programming are available through the infographic attached.

Learn more about and/or support World Vision’s global work to limit the spread of COVID-19 and support the children impacted by it on our COVID-19 Emergency Response Page.