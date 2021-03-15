World Vision Afghanistan Annual Report 2020

National Director’s Message

Together, we have made a difference.

The year 2020 had been a rather eventful year for us. The pandemic has impacted all aspects of our work – from running programs, to planning finances, to coordinating staff, to how the staff collaborate with communities and stakeholders situated across the provinces where we operate. However, we have also realized that these challenges were paving the way for new opportunities and innovative ways of working in the sector – a chance to renew how we tackle global problems together as a community.

In spite of all these challenges we had many achievements and have made progress on several fronts.

World Vision Afghanistan (WV Afghanistan) is working around the clock to ensure that the health and well-being of children are protected. We invite you to review our results from 2020 and to be assured our work is going full force in 2021, adapting as needed to new realities and committed to doing whatever it takes to give children the childhoods and future they deserve.

The pandemic is leaving a trail of destruction for marginalized communities and their children. But I have faith that with you by our side, we’ll be able to do everything we can to help them survive and thrive, even in a COVID world. This may be the toughest crisis that we’ll face in our lifetimes, but together, we can ensure that coming generations continue to hope for a brighter future. We realize our increased responsibilities and the role of WV Afghanistan will become even more meaningful in the times to come.

On behalf of the Management Team, I would like to thank the team at WV Afghanistan for working so tirelessly and thank the World Vision partnership for supporting us through the crisis.

Our affiliation with them has helped us stay in tune with the global trends and best governance practices. This helps us in building trust with both our donors and the communities that we serve.

Finally, I would like to thank our donors, our government representatives, and our Afghan community members for their continuous support towards the implementation of WV Afghanistan’s meaningful programs across Afghanistan. We achieved tremendous results for children last year. Together, we have reached 642,761 individuals (299,605 children and 343,156 adults) through our different interventions such as health and nutrition, water and sanitation, education and more. In these difficult times, we thank you more than ever for your compassion, generosity and determination to ensure children in Afghanistan survive, learn and are protected. They need us now more than ever – and they deserve the best we have to give.

We hope you enjoy reading about some of our notable achievements as summarized in this report — and that you, like us, will feel inspired and hopeful that ultimately we can find ways to rebalance every immune system back to health. We’re well aware that some changes or restrictions may be with us for quite some time yet. For now, we will keep working closely with our communities to be agile and resilient, so that together we can find safe and innovative COVIDfriendly ways to move our programs forward.

Thank you so much for standing by us as we continue on this journey of transforming children’s lives!

Asuntha Charles

National Director

World Vision Afghanistan