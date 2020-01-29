World Vision Afghanistan Annual Report 2019

National Director's Message

TO PARAPHRASE EDMUND BURKE, ‘the only thing necessary for suffering to triumph, is for good people to stand by and do nothing’. This annual report is a testament to the work and sacrifice of World Vision Afghanistan (WVA) staff who answered the call to respond to the needs of hundreds of thousands of the world’s most vulnerable children and their families, and the resilience of the children and families we serve. While we hoped that a new year would see the back of drought and a winding down of the emergency response, the situation actually deteriorated in the Western Region when the worst flooding in the last decade wreaked havoc on families, their homes and livelihoods.

In 2019, WVA simultaneously addressed the humanitarian response and development goals by meeting the acute survival needs of drought affected children and their families, as well as building the foundations for a better future for Afghan girls and boys, their families, and communities. In the previous year, WVA had initiated and rapidly scaled up an emergency response to address the severe drought that stretched the office to its limit. The unpredictable security situation combined with the drought conditions led to the displacement of 263,000 people in the west of Afghanistan where WVA operates. To make matters worse, severe flash floods in March 2019 affected approximately 124,500 people (including 49,800 children) and resulted in the death of dozens of people. In response, WVA pushed hard to secure funding that would enable these communities to recover and move forward into the future.

WVA’s response reached a staggering 1,332,526 people with life-saving food and cash assistance, while more than 75,000 people received livelihood support. In remote areas, a further 148,248 individuals were reached with life-saving health and nutrition services, including 3,388 children under 5 and pregnant women suffering from malnutrition. WVA also improved access to maternal services in hard to reach locations by training 12 midwives and constructing 11 family health homes. Through WVA’s WASH work, 104,381 people gained access to clean drinking water with the construction of various water systems , while thousands of school children benefited from clean drinking water, hand washing facilities, and improved sanitation.

WVA also continued to promote education in 2019 by supporting 18,607 children in 106 schools, and more than 10,600 parents participated in education awareness sessions which focused on promoting the importance of education, particularly for the girl child. A further 19,730 children received services from WVA’s Child Protection initiatives, and 4,000 parents and caregivers participated in Child Protection activities including psychosocial sessions.

The It Takes a World to End Child Marriage of Afghan Girls campaign continued in 2019 with the main objective of empowering children, community and the State to protect children from early and forced marriage (CEFM), including the enforcement of existing laws and policies related to CEFM.

In conclusion, 2019 was a year where WVA worked with communities on both emergency and long-term development initiatives to counter the effects of conflict, drought, and challenges faced by communities to achieve their development goals. Despite limitations in long-term development funds, WVA will continue to integrate durable solutions in its emergency response and recovery initiatives to make communities more resilient to future shocks.

Lilian Mumbi Kamonjo

Interim National Director

World Vision Afghanistan