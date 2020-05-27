Afghanistan
World Food Programme Afghanistan Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAME) - 27th May 2020
Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 27 th May with 21 st May 2020
Key Highlights:
- No significant change in prices of food and none food commodities today compared to 21st May 2020, Wheat, wheat flour & pulses and cooking oil prices show decreasing trend, but all main food commodities (Wheat, wheat flour, sugar, oil and pulses) prices are significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.
- The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 14.0% and 17.0% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also significantly higher by 9.0 percent for the same period.
- Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 24.0% compared to 14th March.
- Pulses prices are significantly higher by 10% compared to 14th March.
- Rice (HQ & LQ) are 3 % & 4.0% and Sugar higher by 11% compared to 14th March.
- The purchasing power of casual labor is significantly deteriorated by 13%