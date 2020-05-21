Afghanistan

World Food Programme Afghanistan Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAME) - 21st May 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 21st May with 20th May 2020

Key Highlights:

  • The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 14.0% and 18.0% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also significantly higher by 10.0 percent for the same period.
  • Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 26.0% compared to 14th March.
  • Pulses prices are significantly higher by 14% compared to 14th March.
  • Rice (HQ & LQ) are 3 % and Sugar higher by 11% compared to 14th March.
  • The purchasing power of casual labor is significantly deteriorated by 14%, while Pastoralists purchasing power is slightly deteriorated by 1.0%, compared to 14th March.

Related Content