World Food Programme Afghanistan Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAME) - 18th May 2020

Afghanistan main cities market price comparison of 18th May with 17th May 2020

Key Highlights:

No significant change in the average prices of food and none food commodities today compared to 14 th May 2020. But all main food commodities (Wheat, wheat flour, rice, oil and pulses) prices are significantly higher compared to 14th March 2020.

The average Wheat flour (HP & LP) in the main city markets are significantly higher by 14.0% and 19.0% compared to 14 March, Wheat price is also significantly higher by 11.0 percent for the same period.

Cooking Oil is significantly higher by 21.0% compared to 14th March.

Pulses prices are significantly higher by 13% compared to 14th March.

Rice (HQ & LQ) are 2 and 6% and Sugar higher by 8% compared to 14th March.